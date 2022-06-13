Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 13th Jun 2022

Updated: Mon 13th Jun

Police want to speak to this man after nearly £600 of perfume was stolen from a Mold store

North Wales Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after nearly £600 of perfume was allegedly stolen from a Mold store.

Eight bottles of perfume worth £590 were stolen from Boots in Mold High Street on Friday 3rd of June.

Police are seeking the man captured on CCTV images, he is described as being 5ft 5 inches, wearing a black and grey tracksuit jacket, grey bottoms and black trainers.

Police have said: “If you recognise the person in these images, please contact us on 101, or via the website, quoting reference 22000387054.”



