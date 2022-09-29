Police want to speak to these two men following a ‘burglary offence’ on Duke of Lancaster ship

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to following an alleged ‘burglary offence’ on the Duke of Lancaster’s ship in Llanerch-Y-Môr.

The offence took place between Saturday, September 3rd and Sunday, September 4th.

A number of items are reported to have been taken from the vessel.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “The two men pictured below are being sought in connection to a burglary offence at the Duke of Lancaster dry-docked ship on Coast Road, Mostyn in Holywell.”

“The incident is reported to have taken place sometime between Saturday, September 3rd and Sunday, September 4th, in which items are reported to have been stolen from the ship.”

On the same weekend as the alleged offence, a number of so-called ‘urban explorers’ gained access to the ship.

A video appeared on YouTube in early September showing them walking through the ship.

One of them had scaled the anchor chain to gain access to dry-docked ship, the video has since been removed.

