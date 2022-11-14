Police appeal following “distressing hate crime” which saw Buckley War Memorial daubed with Nazi graffiti

Police have said enquiries into a “distressing and distasteful hate crime” after a neo-Nazi flag has been placed at the foot of the cenotaph War Memorial in Hawkesbury Memorial Garden.

A Swastika was also daubed on Buckley memorial just hours after Sunday’s Remembrance services across the country.

Police said they were called shortly after 11.30pm yesterday, Sunday, November 13th, “we received a report of a hate related incident at Hawkesbury Memorial Garden on Mill Lane, Buckley.”

“Officers attended the scene where it was reported a neo-Nazi flag has been placed at the foot of the cenotaph, which had also been vandalised with black spray paint in the shape of a swastika.” Police have said in a statement.

The memorial bears the names of nearly 150 soldiers from the Buckley area killed in both World Wars.

The graffiti has quickly been removed according to Buckley Town Councillor David Ellis.

Inspector Iwan Jones said: “This was a distressing and distasteful hate crime on such an emotive weekend and we will do all we can to identify those responsible.

“Our enquiries into this incident are being prioritised and I would ask anyone with information that could assist with our investigation to get in touch via the website, or by calling 101, using reference 22000834075.”

Cllr Ellis said: “Last night the memorial was desecrated with a nazi slogan this is the ultimate mark of disrespect to those who gave everything.”

“There is CCTV around the area and it will be checked by the Police.”

“A big thank you to Steve Blackwell of Blackwell Memorials for his help and assistance in removing the nazi slogan and Mark Edwards of Streetscene for his quick action.”

