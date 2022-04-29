Deeside.com > News

Police seize number of firearms following raid on Deeside address

North Wales Police have seized a number of firearms in a raid on a Deeside property today.

A total of five firearms were seized by officers conducting a “planned warrant” at an address in Connah’s Quay this morning.

Police said they were acting on information passed on by the public and “the rifles were removed from the property and are currently being made safe.”

Sgt Simon Williams said: “We continue to work with the public to make our communities safer and appreciate their efforts in providing us with information to act upon.

“Today’s seizures are a result of that direct action.

“Operation Blue Valor has been created to focus on tackling offenders causing significant harm.”

“Under my direction, we will continue to work hard in making our communities safer places for all.”



