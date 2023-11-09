Police seek assistance to identify man in connection with Mold incidents
Police have reached out to the public in an appeal to identify a man pictured in a recently released image.
The individual is sought in connection with ‘two incidents’ that occurred in Mold, prompting officers to seek assistance in their ongoing investigation.
A still from a CCTV surveillance system has been published on the South Flintshire Police Facebook page.
It shows a man dressed in a short-sleeved shirt and jeans within an interior setting, possibly public toilets, given the presence of a hand dryer mounted on the wall.
The police have not specified the nature of the incidents but have emphasised the importance of speaking with the man pictured.
They believe he may have valuable information that could assist in their enquiries.
South Flintshire Police are urging anyone who recognises the person in the image to get in touch.”
Contact either by calling 101, or via the website, using reference number 23001108823 https://orlo.uk/jTO6F
