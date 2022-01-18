Police recruiting for Community Speed Watch volunteers across North Wales

Residents who are concerned about drivers breaking speed limits on roads where they live are invited to apply to become Community Speed Watch volunteers.

North Wales Police are currently recruiting Community Speed Watch volunteers force-wide to help stop speeding vehicles in their local communities.

The role involves working with North Wales Police with the aim to:

Reduce the risk of death, injury and collisions

Improve the safety and quality of life for local communities

Increase public awareness of speeding and other traffic offences

North Wales Police has said: “Monitoring locations are chosen by the volunteers who are then trained in the use of hand-held speed monitoring devices to record the speed of motorists driving through their village or parish.”

“Operating at the roadside in 20, 30 or 40mph zones, volunteers monitor the speeds of passing vehicles using portable or tripod mounted speed indicator devices.”

“Some devices signal their speed to the drivers, others don’t.”

“The volunteers record the speed and details of vehicles travelling above the speed thresholds.”

“The registered keepers of vehicles observed exceeding these limits are then sent warning letters by the Police.”

“Further action, such as speed enforcement by Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Road Policing or GoSafe could then be taken directly as a response to roadside observations made by CSW volunteers, especially observations of excessive speed.”

Each community involved in Community Speed Watch will receive a full package of services, as part of a rolling programme during the year, as well as regular support from the North Wales Police GoSafe team:

Full training to carry out Community Speed Watch in your village including how to use the device and recording the required information for the data sheets. Each monitoring location selected by a group will be risk assessed and approved to ensure the safety of volunteers. Processing of data sheets from the communities and the issuing of warning letters to any driver identified as speeding as part of the Community Speed Watch programme. Administration of all letters and follow up where necessary and regular updates to communities on the number of warning letters issued. Ongoing support from local Safer Community Teams. Additional support from ‘Safer Roads Team’ Speed Camera Vans, particularly working with information collated by the groups. CSW volunteers are covered by North Wales Police insurance.

“This is a voluntary role, so volunteers won’t be paid or be able to claim expenses. After completing the application form, all CSW volunteers will be subject to a police check via Police National Computer and North Wales Police systems.” The force said.

For any enquiries about the role or a copy of the application form, you can email csw@nothwales.police.uk or contact by post:

Community Speed Watch

GoSafe Office

Ground Floor

Police DHQ

Ffordd William Morgan

St. Asaph Business Park

St. Asaph

Denbighshire

LL17 0HQ