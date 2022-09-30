Police raid Flintshire house following investigation into rogue traders operating in Chester

Police raided a house in Flintshire today as part of an investigation into fraud and money laundering following reports of rogue traders operating in Chester.

Detectives from Cheshire Constabulary’s Economic Crime Unit executed warrants at two properties, one in Chester and one in Mold this morning, Friday, September 30.

Officers seized a vehicle, jewellery and cash during the warrants.

Three men aged 61, 43 and 21 and a woman aged 41 were arrested at an address in Coppice Green, Elton.

All four were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering.

Police say the four “remain in custody at this stage.”

Detective Constable Gareth Yates said: “These arrests form part of an investigation into rogue traders preying on vulnerable people and carrying out shoddy work, or even no work at all for extortionate prices.”

“This investigation is part of our commitment here in the Economic Crime Unit to protect our vulnerable residents and target those who try to take advantage, stealing thousands of pounds in the process.”

If you have any concerns about this crime in your community, report it to Cheshire Police via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

