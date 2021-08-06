Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 6th Aug 2021

Police “proactively patrolling” hotspot areas over the weekend following burglaries around Connah’s Quay

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police will be “proactively patrolling” hotspot areas over the weekend following a number of burglaries in Connah’s Quay over the past few days.

A number of insecure garages, garden sheds and items left in gardens in the area overnight have been targeted by thieves.

Local residents are being urged to ensure they take extra care to keep their homes safe.

Sergeant Matt Subacchi said: “Please consider what you’re leaving on show in your homes, your gardens, garages and sheds that are visible and of value.

“It’s also important to ensure you don’t leave your doors and windows left insecure.

“Officers will be proactively patrolling hotspot areas over the weekend.”

“The message comes ahead of the launch of Operation Blue Lulite this September – an initiative designed to identify and protect vulnerable residents and homes in the North Flintshire area.”

“Officers will carry out an impact day later this month to visit homes, offer advice and make referrals to partner agencies to ensure residents are aware or crime prevention advice and have necessary preventative measures in place.”

“For more advice and information about protecting your home from crime, visit our website here: https://orlo.uk/2M1Hr

“By signing up to our North Wales Community Alert, you will also receive alerts about crime in your area, witness appeals, general policing activities and any scams you should be aware of.”

“You can register now by visiting: https://orlo.uk/rxwIU



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Wepre parkrun will return this month, the first time since the pandemic started

News

Care staff shortage in Flintshire sees council struggle to meet demand

News

Stolen forklift truck recovered following police raid on Flintshire scrapyard

News

Health Board holding more mobile vaccination clinics across Flintshire over next two weeks

News

Hundreds of cavity boards worth over £6,000 stolen from Ewloe construction site

News

Man jailed after brutal and unprovoked attack on train between Chester and Holyhead

News

Police dogs in region equipped with bullet and stab proof body armour to keep them safe while on duty

News

Police appeal for witnesses to a collision which injured a driver on A548 in Flintshire last night

News

Frustration raised over delays to grass cutting in Flintshire due to Covid

News





Read 383,928 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn