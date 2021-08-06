Police “proactively patrolling” hotspot areas over the weekend following burglaries around Connah’s Quay

Police will be “proactively patrolling” hotspot areas over the weekend following a number of burglaries in Connah’s Quay over the past few days.

A number of insecure garages, garden sheds and items left in gardens in the area overnight have been targeted by thieves.

Local residents are being urged to ensure they take extra care to keep their homes safe.

Sergeant Matt Subacchi said: “Please consider what you’re leaving on show in your homes, your gardens, garages and sheds that are visible and of value.

“It’s also important to ensure you don’t leave your doors and windows left insecure.

“Officers will be proactively patrolling hotspot areas over the weekend.”

“The message comes ahead of the launch of Operation Blue Lulite this September – an initiative designed to identify and protect vulnerable residents and homes in the North Flintshire area.”

“Officers will carry out an impact day later this month to visit homes, offer advice and make referrals to partner agencies to ensure residents are aware or crime prevention advice and have necessary preventative measures in place.”

