Police patrols stepped up following reports wildlife being shot with an air rifle in Wepre Park

Police are investigating reports of poaching and wildlife being illegally shot in Wepre Park.

Patrols are being stepped after an air rifle was alleged to have been used to target wildlife in the country park.

North Wales Police Rural Crime Team said they have liaised with rangers following reports of poaching.

Tom Woodall, Flintshire Council Access and Natural Environment Manager said;

“We are very concerned about reports of wildlife being shot with an air rifle at Wepre Country Park and ask members of the public to report any incidents they see to the police.”

“This behaviour is unacceptable in an area that specifically promotes the conservation and protection of our wildlife, providing a safe home for wildlife for everyone to enjoy.”

PC David Allen of the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team, said:

“The Rural Crime Team is aware of reports of alleged poaching in Wepre Park, which are being investigated.”

“We have spoken and liaised with rangers who we work in partnership with and patrols are being stepped up in the area.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101, quoting reference Z088581

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.