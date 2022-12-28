Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 28th Dec 2022

Updated: Wed 28th Dec

Police officers in Flintshire assaulted over the Christmas period

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A number of police officers in the region have been assaulted over the Christmas period.

Officers in Flintshire and Wrexham have been victims of assault in the course of their duties over the festive period.

Assaults including spitting, pushing and kicking and verbal abuse, have been reported since Christmas Eve.

One person was charged today with assaulting an emergency worker.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah-Jayne Williams said: “Assaults on emergency workers are sadly a regular occurrence and it is following this recent spate of offences that I would like to remind those who come into contact with officers over the Christmas period that assaulting an emergency worker is wholly unacceptable.

“All officers subjected to an assault over the past five days are being supported and thankfully, did not suffer any serious injuries.”

“However, being assaulted is not and should never be regarded as ‘part of the job’ and we will manage these investigations robustly.”

“Police officers, staff and volunteers are human beings trying to do a job – please respect and protect them – they attend work every day and face danger in order help and protect you.”

Figures released just before Christmas show there have been 1,421 assaults on emergency workers in Wales in the six-month period between January – June 2022, up from 1,396 in the same period last year, representing a 1.8% increase.

The data shows that in Wales the monthly average assaults increased from 233 in the 12 months to June 2021, to 241 in the 12 months to June 2022, demonstrating a year-on-year rise of 3.4%.

It also shows that in the 12 months to June 2022, Wrexham demonstrated the highest incident rate for assaults at 1.21 per 1,000 population.

Offenders aged 26-35 account for the highest portion of offending (23.6%).

 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Potential victims of drink spiking urged to report to police
  • 2022 provisionally warmest year on record for UK, says Met Office
  • RSPCA urge public to ‘consider animal welfare during New Year celebrations’


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Potential victims of drink spiking urged to report to police

    News

    2022 provisionally warmest year on record for UK, says Met Office

    News

    RSPCA urge public to ‘consider animal welfare during New Year celebrations’

    News

    It’s a cracker! 3,275 file tax returns on Christmas Day

    News

    Book your  Christmas tree recycling and help out Nightingale House

    News

    Call for North Wales public to protect themselves from internet fraud with some simple tips!

    News

    That’s a wrap on another busy year for film and TV in Wales

    News

    Five bank scams to watch out for in 2023

    News

    North Wales cyber police reveal how Flintshire pensioner lost £2,000 in WhatsApp scam

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn