Police officers in Flintshire assaulted over the Christmas period

A number of police officers in the region have been assaulted over the Christmas period.

Officers in Flintshire and Wrexham have been victims of assault in the course of their duties over the festive period.

Assaults including spitting, pushing and kicking and verbal abuse, have been reported since Christmas Eve.

One person was charged today with assaulting an emergency worker.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah-Jayne Williams said: “Assaults on emergency workers are sadly a regular occurrence and it is following this recent spate of offences that I would like to remind those who come into contact with officers over the Christmas period that assaulting an emergency worker is wholly unacceptable.

“All officers subjected to an assault over the past five days are being supported and thankfully, did not suffer any serious injuries.”

“However, being assaulted is not and should never be regarded as ‘part of the job’ and we will manage these investigations robustly.”

“Police officers, staff and volunteers are human beings trying to do a job – please respect and protect them – they attend work every day and face danger in order help and protect you.”

Figures released just before Christmas show there have been 1,421 assaults on emergency workers in Wales in the six-month period between January – June 2022, up from 1,396 in the same period last year, representing a 1.8% increase.

The data shows that in Wales the monthly average assaults increased from 233 in the 12 months to June 2021, to 241 in the 12 months to June 2022, demonstrating a year-on-year rise of 3.4%.

It also shows that in the 12 months to June 2022, Wrexham demonstrated the highest incident rate for assaults at 1.21 per 1,000 population.

Offenders aged 26-35 account for the highest portion of offending (23.6%).

