Police: ‘No suspicious circumstances after body discovered in Ewloe’
Following the discovery of a man’s body at an industrial site in Ewloe last week, North Wales Police have provided an update today.
The force has ruled out any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
In a statement, North Wales Police said: “Shortly after 11.30am on Friday, May 10th, we received a report a man’s body had been discovered at a unit on an industrial site in Ewloe, Flintshire.”
“Officers attended the scene, and we can confirm there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”
“The man’s family and the Coroner have been informed.”
Latest News