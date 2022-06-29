Deeside.com > News

Police: More reports of attempted cooking oil thefts in Flintshire

Police have called on businesses in Flintshire to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity following another attempted theft of used cooking oil.

With spiralling fuel costs, used cooking oil has been targeted by organised criminals in other parts of the UK to use in diesel cars.

The used cooking oil is sought after to be used in the production of Biodiesel.

Earlier this month two men tried to take oil from a restaurant in Broughton, they claimed to be from the Environmental Agency, staff checked their ID “which was clearly not genuine” and sent them packing.

Police have said two restaurants on Broughton Retail Park were targeted yesterday, Tuesday June 28.

South Flintshire Police said: “We received reports of two men attending two restaurants on Broughton Retail Park yesterday, claiming to be from the Environment Agency.”

“It is reported both suspects, who attended in a white Ford Transit van, provided false paperwork, before attempting to take cooking oil from both restaurants.”

“We are urging you to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us on 101, or via the web chat, quoting reference B093762.”



