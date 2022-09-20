Police launch appeal for witnesses after elderly man hit by an off-road bike in Connah’s Quay

Listen to this article

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after an elderly man was allegedly hit by an off-road bike in Connah’s Quay.

The incident is reported to have happened between the Quay Medical Centre and Tesco Express at around 6.10pm yesterday (Monday, September 19th).

North Flintshire Police have asked for anyone who witnessed the incident or recognises the motorcyclist or the bike in the images above to contact them.

Officers have been dealing with multiple reports regarding youths riding off-road bikes dangerously and illegally in the Connah’s Quay and Shotton areas, often with young people as passengers and no helmets or protective equipment being worn.

An operation involving Intercept officers along with a police off-road motorcycle team and the drone team was launched in August aimed at tackling the ongoing issue.

PC James Sankey said: “We appreciate the public is becoming frustrated with the use of off-road bikes in the area, and I would like to reassure people that we are working hard to crack down on this anti-social behaviour and to catch individuals causing a nuisance.”

“Operation Blue Takeoff has recently been launched as part of our ongoing drive to tackle the illegal use of off-road bikes, targeting individuals using unmarked vehicles, plain clothed officers, and drones.”

“However, we require continued information and reports from the public to ensure we have up to date information, descriptions, and locations of where these bikes are being used. Those who are caught will have their bike seized.”

“If you witnessed the above incident or have any information that can helps us with our enquiries, please contact us via our live webchat online or on 101 quoting reference 22000699931.”

