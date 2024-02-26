Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 26th Feb 2024

Police issue warning to owners of Mercedes Sprinter van following upsurge in thefts locally

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have issued a warning to Mercedes Sprinter van owners about a significant upsurge in vehicle thefts across the regions.

Officers are concerned that the trend in thefts is spreading to central and western areas of North wales and have issued some security tips.

North Wales Police’s Crime Reduction Officer, Christopher Livesey, advises investing in robust security measures to prevent theft.

Recommended devices include the Secured By Design (SBD) accredited Disklok steering wheel lock, which has received a Gold standard for its effectiveness against theft by covering the steering wheel and rendering the vehicle immobile.

Another highly recommended product is the TVL pedal box, which locks over the pedals.

Both devices have been rigorously tested against common theft methods, offering van owners a reliable solution to deter criminals and protect their vehicles from being stolen.

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Public Notice Advert

CQLCP

Latest News

  • Long delays on the A55 in Flintshire due to ongoing roadworks
  • Royal Mint unveils George Michael limited edition coin
  • Deeside based Redrow among eight of the UK’s leading house builders facing competition probe

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Long delays on the A55 in Flintshire due to ongoing roadworks

    News

    Royal Mint unveils George Michael limited edition coin

    News

    Deeside based Redrow among eight of the UK’s leading house builders facing competition probe

    News

    Improvements made in eating disorder care across Wales

    News

    University supports Chester International Film Festival

    News

    New approach needed for mental health epidemic among young people with lower qualifications

    News

    Shoppers name favourite supermarket for 3rd year in row despite being ‘a bit pricey’, Which? finds 

    News

    Small Talk Saves Lives: Samaritans launch campaign as many admit to dodging conversations

    News

    Prolific charity fundraiser hosting 48hr live-stream for children’s hospice

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn