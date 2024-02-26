Police issue warning to owners of Mercedes Sprinter van following upsurge in thefts locally

Police have issued a warning to Mercedes Sprinter van owners about a significant upsurge in vehicle thefts across the regions.

Officers are concerned that the trend in thefts is spreading to central and western areas of North wales and have issued some security tips.

North Wales Police’s Crime Reduction Officer, Christopher Livesey, advises investing in robust security measures to prevent theft.

Recommended devices include the Secured By Design (SBD) accredited Disklok steering wheel lock, which has received a Gold standard for its effectiveness against theft by covering the steering wheel and rendering the vehicle immobile.

Another highly recommended product is the TVL pedal box, which locks over the pedals.

Both devices have been rigorously tested against common theft methods, offering van owners a reliable solution to deter criminals and protect their vehicles from being stolen.

