Posted: Wed 2nd Mar 2022

Police issue warning over fake Tesco e-mail offering free groceries

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have issued a warning over a fake e-mail which is doing the rounds claiming to be from Tesco.

The message invites the recipient to click on a link in order to win “free groceries”.

However, in reality it leads them to a malicious website.

Dewi Owen, a cyber crime officer for North Wales Police, said Action Fraud have received nearly 200 reports about the e-mail in one week.

“tesco” by osde8info is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0



