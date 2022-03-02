Police issue warning over fake Tesco e-mail offering free groceries

Police have issued a warning over a fake e-mail which is doing the rounds claiming to be from Tesco.

The message invites the recipient to click on a link in order to win “free groceries”.

However, in reality it leads them to a malicious website.

Dewi Owen, a cyber crime officer for North Wales Police, said Action Fraud have received nearly 200 reports about the e-mail in one week.

“tesco” by osde8info is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0