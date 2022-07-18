Police issue warning over dangers of swimming in quarry pools and open water

With temperatures heating up, members of the public are being warned of the dangers of swimming in quarry pools, rivers and lakes.

The warning from North Wales Police comes as schools close for the summer and concerns surrounding children and young people trespassing and jumping off cliffs into the water as the warm weather continues.

Superintendent Helen Corcoran of North Wales Police said: “Unfortunately tragic events over the last week in other areas of the UK have highlighted the dangers and our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of all those involved.

“Sadly, over the years, tragedies whereby people have gotten into difficulty after entering quarry pools, rivers and lakes have also happened here in North Wales.

“Prior to the schools closing for the summer, we are once again highlighting that although it can be very tempting to jump into the nearest pool or lake to cool down on a hot day, or to swim in the water at disused quarries, the water depths are huge – up to 60 metres – and it can be very difficult to get out due to the steep sides.

“The water is extremely cold and the shock can cause sudden cramp and can affect your breathing, causing people to panic. This can impair even strong, fit swimmers.

“As well as the dangers associated with swimming at unsupervised and often remote places, jumping from the rocks also puts people in danger.

“Swimming at disused quarries is a very dangerous practice and I would appeal to all youngsters and anyone else to please stay away.

“We urge you to look out for your friends, avoid swimming or jumping into quarries, rivers and lakes.

“Plan how else you can cool off safely.”

Members of the public are also being reminded that quarries are private properties and anybody found swimming or on the rocks would be trespassing.

Superintendent Corcoran added: “We appreciate the weather is warm and the forecast for this weekend and into next week expects temperatures to rise further, however, not only is the water freezing but it can also contain hidden hazards – debris such as old machinery and vehicles as well as weeds and reeds that you may not be able to see from the surface.

“The water can also be very deep and swimmers can easily find themselves out of their depth. If you are thinking about going swimming in such places please think again, consider the dangers and don’t trespass. You pose a serious danger to yourself and others who potentially may have to come to your assistance.

“Parents and carers are also being urged to educate their children about the dangers of swimming in quarry pools or lakes and to also be aware of where their children are and what they are doing this summer.”

Anybody who witnesses people swimming in quarry pools is urged to contact North Wales Police immediately via 999.