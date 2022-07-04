Police issue reminder over law on e-scooters after reports of children riding them to school

Police have issued a reminder over the law on e-scooters after reports of children riding them to school.

North Wales Police said it had also been contacted about people causing a nuisance on e-scooters in local communities.

The force said while it is not illegal to own an e-scooter, it is currently illegal to use them in public places

School community police officer Manus Sheridan said advice was being given to ensure people follow the rules.

In a community alert notice, he said: “Some time ago I sent a community alert out regarding the use of e-scooters in the area.

“I’ve received some communication around the use of them again, and pupils riding them to and from school and on school grounds, and in the community causing problems and nuisances.

“While we, the police, fully understand why people would want them and their potential to be an environmentally friendly mode of transport, at the moment, it is against the law to ride an e-scooter in a public place.

“They’re not illegal to have, but you can’t ride it on a UK public road, cycle lane or pavement. E-scooters can only be used on private land with the permission of the landowner.”

E-scooters are currently classed as personal light electric vehicles, which means they are treated exactly the same as a motor vehicle.

They are therefore subject to the same legal requirements such as MOT, licensing, tax and insurance.

E-scooters do not have number plates, signals and don’t always have visible rear light, which means they can’t be used legally on the roads.

The UK Government is currently taking part in ‘Future Transport Zone’ trials for e-scooter hire, with a view to making them legal to use on the road.

All local authorities can apply to take part, but at the moment, there are no areas in North Wales taking part in the trials.

Mr Sheridan said: “If you are out and about riding an e-scooter, then section 59 of the Police Reform Act allows police to give road users a warning if they are reported to have used their vehicle in a manner which causes alarm, distress or annoyance.

“North Wales Police also have the powers to seize vehicles – please make sure you keep your e-scooter on private land so this doesn’t happen to you.”