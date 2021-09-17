Police investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle in Broughton

Police say they’d like to “reassure the community” that officers are investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle seen in the Parc Jasmin area of Broughton on Tuesday.

The vehicle, seen on Beeby Way, is said to have blacked out windows and while police say they don’t know the exact vehicle type, it’s thought it could be an SUV (sport utility vehicle) type.

Issuing an update via the North Wales Community Alert service, a force spokesperson said:

“North Wales Police are aware of a report regarding a suspicious vehicle near Beeby Way on the 14th of September.”

“We would like to reassure the community that this is currently being investigated.”

“Should anyone have CCTV and have not already been spoken to by Officers, please review your footage from approximately 17:20hrs onward for a black vehicle with tinted windows.”

“We are unaware of the exact type of vehicle, however may be similar to an SUV style.”

Police have people to review any CCTV footage which may show the vehicle.

Contact North Wales Police by calling 101 or use the online WebChat quoting reference Z136220.

[Photo: Google]