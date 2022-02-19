Police investigate theft of agricultural quad bike from Oakenholt
North Wales Police Rural Crime Team have launched an investigation into the theft of the Quad bike in Flintshire.
The red Honda 500 cc ‘agricultural’ quad bike (similar to the one pictured) was taken sometime between 4pm Thursday 17th February and 4pm the following day.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rural Crime Team on 101 or via web chat Live chat | North Wales Police quoting police ref: B023581.
— NWP Rural Crime Team /Tîm Troseddau Cefn Gwlad HGC (@NWPRuralCrime) February 19, 2022
Police have issued the following security advice for Quad bike owners:
- Take your keys out and with you
- Try to keep the vehicles out of sight from nearby roads and garaged as near to your property as you can
- Keep gates to yards closed, as open gates can be an open invitation to thieves. Lock barn or garage doors at night using a heavy-duty padlock, hasp & staple or chain
- Use clamps and locks on the bike and secure it to a concrete floor
- Fit Immobilisation and Tracker Systems. The use of tracking systems can notify you the Quad/ATV is being interfered with or moved, allowing for a prompt response to either prevent the theft or detain offenders.
- Photograph your quad/ATV noting serial numbers and any unique identification points.
- Register your Quad/ATV with Data tag/CESAR
