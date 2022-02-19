Police investigate theft of agricultural quad bike from Oakenholt

North Wales Police Rural Crime Team have launched an investigation into the theft of the Quad bike in Flintshire.

The red Honda 500 cc ‘agricultural’ quad bike (similar to the one pictured) was taken sometime between 4pm Thursday 17th February and 4pm the following day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rural Crime Team on 101 or via web chat Live chat | North Wales Police quoting police ref: B023581.

The team are currently investigating the theft of a red Honda 500 TRX Foreman 500 cc quad bike from Oakenholt. The bike (similar pictured) was taken sometime between 4pm 17/2/22 & 4pm the next day. If you have any info’ please contact the team on 101 or via web chat ref: B023581 pic.twitter.com/5rTooxNANh — NWP Rural Crime Team /Tîm Troseddau Cefn Gwlad HGC (@NWPRuralCrime) February 19, 2022

Police have issued the following security advice for Quad bike owners: