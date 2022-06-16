Police in North Wales issue ‘Parkour’ warning after reports of youngsters causing criminal damage
Police in North Wales have issued a warning over youngsters taking part in “Parkour” after reports of criminal damage.
Officers say they have become “increasingly aware” of youths taking an interest in free-running locally.
It has led to reports of criminal damage to buildings in connection with Parkour and of a child being badly injured.
North Wales Police have now put out safety advice aimed at the parents of youngsters taking part in free-running.
The region’s police force said: “If you think your child is interested in parkour, please advise them to keep away from abandoned buildings and to follow the below safety tips:
- Always check your surfaces. It may not have the grip you are expecting.
- Don’t show off with movements you’ve never done before.
- Start by taking classes.
- Don’t eat a big meal before your parkour workout
- Train at your own pace/Listen to your body.
- Gyms are great. If you have a parkour gym near you, use it!
- Choose your shoes well.
- Wear the right clothes. Ideally you’re wearing lightweight sweatpants that aren’t too long and a lightweight long sleeve t-shirt. That protects your knees and elbows better than the shorter variants.
- Groundwork, groundwork, groundwork. You don’t have to start off doing precision jumps 6 feet in the air. Practice jumping from line to line on sidewalks. Get good at it and only then move up higher.
- Learn the essential movements. QMs, rolls, safety vaults, precisions.
- Warm up, then stretch.
- Stretch again after your workout.
- Respect your limits. Don’t keep pushing yourself at the end of your training session, that’s when you’re more prone to moves that create injuries.
- Don’t go up higher than you’re willing to fall from. It’s just a bad idea.
Main image: “Parkour Foundations” by geishaboy500 is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
