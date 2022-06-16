Police in North Wales issue ‘Parkour’ warning after reports of youngsters causing criminal damage

Police in North Wales have issued a warning over youngsters taking part in “Parkour” after reports of criminal damage.

Officers say they have become “increasingly aware” of youths taking an interest in free-running locally.

It has led to reports of criminal damage to buildings in connection with Parkour and of a child being badly injured.

North Wales Police have now put out safety advice aimed at the parents of youngsters taking part in free-running.

The region’s police force said: “If you think your child is interested in parkour, please advise them to keep away from abandoned buildings and to follow the below safety tips:

Always check your surfaces. It may not have the grip you are expecting. Don’t show off with movements you’ve never done before. Start by taking classes. Don’t eat a big meal before your parkour workout Train at your own pace/Listen to your body. Gyms are great. If you have a parkour gym near you, use it! Choose your shoes well. Wear the right clothes. Ideally you’re wearing lightweight sweatpants that aren’t too long and a lightweight long sleeve t-shirt. That protects your knees and elbows better than the shorter variants. Groundwork, groundwork, groundwork. You don’t have to start off doing precision jumps 6 feet in the air. Practice jumping from line to line on sidewalks. Get good at it and only then move up higher. Learn the essential movements. QMs, rolls, safety vaults, precisions. Warm up, then stretch. Stretch again after your workout. Respect your limits. Don’t keep pushing yourself at the end of your training session, that’s when you’re more prone to moves that create injuries. Don’t go up higher than you’re willing to fall from. It’s just a bad idea.

Main image: “Parkour Foundations” by geishaboy500 is licensed under CC BY 2.0.