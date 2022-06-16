Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 16th Jun 2022

Updated: Thu 16th Jun

Police in North Wales issue ‘Parkour’ warning after reports of youngsters causing criminal damage

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police in North Wales have issued a warning over youngsters taking part in “Parkour” after reports of criminal damage.

Officers say they have become “increasingly aware” of youths taking an interest in free-running locally.

It has led to reports of criminal damage to buildings in connection with Parkour and of a child being badly injured.

North Wales Police have now put out safety advice aimed at the parents of youngsters taking part in free-running.

The region’s police force said: “If you think your child is interested in parkour, please advise them to keep away from abandoned buildings and to follow the below safety tips:

  1. Always check your surfaces. It may not have the grip you are expecting.
  2. Don’t show off with movements you’ve never done before.
  3. Start by taking classes.
  4. Don’t eat a big meal before your parkour workout
  5. Train at your own pace/Listen to your body.
  6. Gyms are great. If you have a parkour gym near you, use it!
  7. Choose your shoes well.
  8. Wear the right clothes. Ideally you’re wearing lightweight sweatpants that aren’t too long and a lightweight long sleeve t-shirt. That protects your knees and elbows better than the shorter variants.
  9. Groundwork, groundwork, groundwork. You don’t have to start off doing precision jumps 6 feet in the air. Practice jumping from line to line on sidewalks. Get good at it and only then move up higher.
  10. Learn the essential movements. QMs, rolls, safety vaults, precisions.
  11. Warm up, then stretch.
  12. Stretch again after your workout.
  13. Respect your limits. Don’t keep pushing yourself at the end of your training session, that’s when you’re more prone to moves that create injuries.
  14. Don’t go up higher than you’re willing to fall from. It’s just a bad idea.

Main image: “Parkour Foundations” by geishaboy500 is licensed under CC BY 2.0.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Plans for multi million pound Advanced Technology Research Centre in Deeside take major step forward

News

Flint Town United in search for new manager after Neil Gibson leaves club

News

Traffic concerns over plans for 141 new homes in Connah’s Quay

News

Large quantity of diesel, quad bike and power tools stolen from Flintshire farm

News

North West motorways including the M56 in Cheshire set for £128 million ‘wear and tear repair’ investment

News

Equipment seized from cannabis farms in Cheshire donated to veterans support hub in North Wales

News

Police: Dog walker who may have witnessed an assault in Holywell last month

News

Flint High School set to launch first Steven Gerrard Academy in Wales

News

Electric Power: New terrain tackling team member joins countryside staff at Clwydian Range

News





Read 461,369 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn