Police impose dispersal order as Chester braces for festive crowds this weekend
A dispersal order will be in place across Chester city centre this weekend to help keep residents and festive visitors safe.
There is expected to be an increased footfall in Chester city centre this weekend as we enter December and the run-up to Christmas.
Additional patrols will therefore be deployed to help keep everyone safe. To support this, a dispersal order will be in place from 4pm today (Friday 1 December), until 4pm on Sunday 3 December.
The dispersal order will allow officers to ban anyone from the area for up to 48 hours to prevent disorder.
It has been imposed under Section 34 of the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, making it an offence for anyone to return to a specific area for up to 48 hours.
The area covered by the order is highlighted in the map attached. The map is also provided to anyone issued with a direction to leave.
Inspector James Wilson said:
“The run-up to Christmas is always an incredibly busy time of year in Chester, as people visit to enjoy the festivities and do some Christmas shopping.
“As a result of the increased footfall we are expecting during the first weekend of December, there will be an increased police presence in the city centre and a dispersal order in place to keep everyone safe.
“This allows us to have another tactical option to combat any anti-social behaviour which may take place and take robust action against individuals who are causing trouble.
“I would also continue to urge residents and businesses to report any issues so we can take action.”
Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour in their area is urged to contact Cheshire Police via the Cheshire Police website or call 101. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News