Police: Farm vigilance urged in Flintshire following incident

In the wake of an incident reported on 5th March in the Treuddyn area, Flintshire South police are issuing a call to action for those who live and work on farms in the vicinity to enhance their security measures and remain vigilant against potential criminal activities.

Officers are particularly wary of suspicious vehicles or individuals appearing at local farms without prior appointments, stressing the importance of being cautious and reporting any unusual activities.

Farmers are advised to ensure that farm equipment is securely locked away when not in use, to keep any scrap metal to a minimum, and to mark valuable equipment with smart water or similar theft-deterrent technologies.

This advice comes as part of a broader effort to safeguard rural communities from crime.

North Wales Police’s ‘We Don’t Buy Crime’ team plays a crucial role in these preventative measures, working to keep the community safe from theft and vandalism.

Their work includes promoting the use of advanced security technologies and strategies to deter would-be criminals, alongside fostering a culture of vigilance and community cooperation.

Farmers and residents in the Flintshire South area are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the crime prevention advice provided by the police, accessible through a dedicated online portal.

This resource offers a wealth of information on how to protect property and possessions, contributing to the overall safety and security of the community.

