Police dog Arlo tracks down Flintshire suspect wanted for ‘domestic offences’
It was a ‘great night’ for the Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs alliance as two of their canines played crucial roles in apprehending suspects linked to domestic offences, one in Flintshire.
The K9 unit’s exceptional work was acknowledged in a post on the alliance’s Facebook page. Police Dog (PD) Arlo and his handler managed to locate a vehicle linked to an individual wanted for a domestic-related offence in North Flintshire.
Demonstrating his tracking skills, PD Arlo (pictured top left) a three-year-old Belgian Malinois, guided his handler from the vehicle to an address where the wanted person was discovered hiding.
Simultaneously, PD Kratos was deployed following a domestic incident in Gwynedd.
The suspect had absconded from the scene, but thanks to Kratos and his handler, they were quickly found hiding under a car and subsequently detained.
The employment of police dogs like PDs Arlo and Kratos has proven to be a valuable asset in law enforcement. They can swiftly and efficiently track suspects across a variety of scenarios.
Arlo and Kratos serve as general-purpose police dogs within the North Wales & Cheshire Police Dog Alliance.
These general-purpose police dogs are versatile canines, trained to work in a wide array of conditions.
The breeds typically used are German Shepherds, Dutch Herders, or Malinois.
These dogs possess a range of skills, including searching for missing individuals, tracking suspects from crime scenes, and recovering recently discarded items potentially used as evidence.
They also safeguard their handlers and other officers in hazardous situations, and often, their mere presence is enough to discourage any untoward behaviour.
Most handlers in the North Wales & Cheshire Police Dog Alliance have a general-purpose dog and a specialist dog, such as a Labrador, Cocker, or Springer Spaniel.
