Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 29th Jun 2023

Police dog Arlo tracks down Flintshire suspect wanted for ‘domestic offences’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

It was a ‘great night’ for the Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs alliance as two of their canines played crucial roles in apprehending suspects linked to domestic offences, one in Flintshire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The K9 unit’s exceptional work was acknowledged in a post on the alliance’s Facebook page. Police Dog (PD) Arlo and his handler managed to locate a vehicle linked to an individual wanted for a domestic-related offence in North Flintshire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Demonstrating his tracking skills, PD Arlo (pictured top left) a three-year-old Belgian Malinois, guided his handler from the vehicle to an address where the wanted person was discovered hiding. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Simultaneously, PD Kratos was deployed following a domestic incident in Gwynedd. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The suspect had absconded from the scene, but thanks to Kratos and his handler, they were quickly found hiding under a car and subsequently detained. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The employment of police dogs like PDs Arlo and Kratos has proven to be a valuable asset in law enforcement. They can swiftly and efficiently track suspects across a variety of scenarios. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Arlo and Kratos serve as general-purpose police dogs within the North Wales & Cheshire Police Dog Alliance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These general-purpose police dogs are versatile canines, trained to work in a wide array of conditions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The breeds typically used are German Shepherds, Dutch Herders, or Malinois. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These dogs possess a range of skills, including searching for missing individuals, tracking suspects from crime scenes, and recovering recently discarded items potentially used as evidence. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They also safeguard their handlers and other officers in hazardous situations, and often, their mere presence is enough to discourage any untoward behaviour. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Most handlers in the North Wales & Cheshire Police Dog Alliance have a general-purpose dog and a specialist dog, such as a Labrador, Cocker, or Springer Spaniel. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • North Wales Vascular Services de-escalated as a service requiring significant improvement
  • Connah’s Quay bar could be turned into seven apartments if planning application is given green light
  • School leaders and head teachers to continue industrial action in Wales

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    North Wales Vascular Services de-escalated as a service requiring significant improvement

    News

    Connah’s Quay bar could be turned into seven apartments if planning application is given green light

    News

    School leaders and head teachers to continue industrial action in Wales

    News

    Beaverbrooks to sparkle at Chester Racecourse’s Friday Night Social

    News

    Youth Work Week: Over £1 million to help organisations support young people

    News

    A Hollywood beginning as Flint legal eagle Emily joins top law firm

    News

    Flintshire Council’s 420% heating bill hike for communal complexes ‘called in’ by opposition councillors

    News

    Man who supplied heroin and cocaine into Deeside ordered to repay £47,000

    News

    Boundary Commission for Wales submits Final Recommendations which sees Flint and Bagillt added to Alyn & Deeside Parliamentary constituency

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn