Police close road between Connah’s Quay and Flint following collision

The incident happened near the entrance to Oakenholt Farm.

The collision was reported on social media by the police shortly after 2.30pm, advising motorists that the A548/Chester Road was "currently closed" due to the incident.

Photographs shared with Deeside.com show a hatchback being taken away by a recovery vehicle, debris can be seen near a lamp post.

The incident has renewed concerns among local residents about road safety, particularly regarding the speed limit.

One resident voiced their longstanding efforts to have the National speed limit reduced, indicating that this stretch of road has been a known hotspot for accidents.

