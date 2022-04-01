Police close A494 near Mold following a collision
Police have closed a section of the A494 near Mold this morning following a collision.
The road is closed both ways between the New Brighton Roundabout and the Wylfa roundabout.
Emergency services are at the scene, the collision is reported to involve a pedestrian.
Police posted on social media just after 5.45am:
“ROAD CLOSURE #MOLD: The A494 between Mold and Alltami is currently closed following an accident. Please find an alternative route.”
More as and when…
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com