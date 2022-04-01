Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 1st Apr 2022

Updated: Fri 1st Apr

Police close A494 near Mold following a collision

Police have closed a section of the A494 near Mold this morning following a collision.

The road is closed both ways between the New Brighton Roundabout and the Wylfa roundabout.

Emergency services are at the scene, the collision is reported to involve a pedestrian.

Police posted on social media just after 5.45am:

“ROAD CLOSURE #MOLD: The A494 between Mold and Alltami is currently closed following an accident. Please find an alternative route.”

More as and when…

 

 



