Police call for witnesses after number of vehicles damaged in Flint
North Wales Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after several vehicles were damaged near a Flint garage.
The incident near the Coast to Coast garage, next to the A458 was reported to police at around 3.10pm on Sunday.
Officers are keen to gather information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the garage at the time of the damage.
Owen Prentice, a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) with the North Wales Police, is leading the call for public assistance.
He emphasises the importance of community cooperation in resolving such incidents and urges anyone with any relevant information to come forward.
Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact North Wales Police quoting the reference number Q009791.
Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact North Wales Police quoting the reference number Q009791.

Call 101 or click here: https://www.northwales.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/
