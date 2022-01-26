Police are looking for a man who racially abused a family with 4 year old child on a North Wales train

British Transport Police asked “Do you recognise this man?” as they released the above images.

Officers say they are investigating an alleged “racially aggravated public order offence” on board a train travelling between Llandudno and Betws Y Coed.

BTP said, “At around 4.30pm on 13 November 2021, a couple and their four-year-old child were travelling on the service when a man sat near them loudly made racially abusive comments in their direction.”

“The family then got up and moved down the train away from the man.”

“Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.”

“If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 442 of 13/11/21.”

Alternatively, people are encouraged to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.