Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 26th Jan 2022

Police are looking for a man who racially abused a family with 4 year old child on a North Wales train

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

British Transport Police asked “Do you recognise this man?” as they released the above images.

Officers say they are investigating an alleged “racially aggravated public order offence” on board a train travelling between Llandudno and Betws Y Coed.

BTP said, “At around 4.30pm on 13 November 2021, a couple and their four-year-old child were travelling on the service when a man sat near them loudly made racially abusive comments in their direction.”

“The family then got up and moved down the train away from the man.”

“Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.”

“If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 442 of 13/11/21.”

Alternatively, people are encouraged to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Calls for Wales specific inquiry into Welsh Government’s handling of the pandemic have once again been made

News

Hospital-acquired Covid infections investigations announced by Welsh Government

News

The Highway Code: 8 changes you need to know from 29 January 2022

News

Police appeal following theft of a motocross bike in Flintshire

News

Watchdog secures improvements for Xbox online players, following concerns about auto-renewing subscriptions

News

North Wales health board looking at measures to “gradually reintroduce planned care safely and efficiently”

News

Savers reassured money is safe after All Flintshire Credit Union enters administration

News

Coleg Cambria is one of seven new Regional Academies unveiled by Wales Netball

News

Self-isolation for those who test positive for Covid cut to five full days in Wales from Friday

News





Read 379,405 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn