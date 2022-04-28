Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 28th Apr 2022

Updated: Thu 28th Apr

Police appeal to trace wanted man from Ellesmere Port with links to Chester

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man from Ellesmere Port.

Nathan Elliot, 28, is wanted in connection for breaching a court order.

Elliot is described as white, around 5’11” tall, of a slim build with dark brown hair and green eyes.

He has links to the Whitby area of Ellesmere Port and Chester.

Anyone who sees Elliot or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cheshire Police via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/ quoting IML 1250505 or call 101.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Calls for Welsh Government to abandon ‘regressive’ tourism tax dismissed

News

‘Tap on Tap off’ contactless payment launched on Arriva Buses Wales fleet

News

Fears online abuse is putting people off becoming councillors in Wales

News

Police concerns for missing teenager with links to Flintshire area

News

Man wanted in connection with shoplifting offences in Flintshire

News

Deeside jobs fair brings together over 60 local companies and organisations

News

Children’s language and literacy project to be expanded

News

Concerns over lack of improvement in North Wales mental health services

News

Warning issued after increase in catalytic converter thefts in Flintshire

News





Read 395,574 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn