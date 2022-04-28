Police appeal to trace wanted man from Ellesmere Port with links to Chester

Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man from Ellesmere Port.

Nathan Elliot, 28, is wanted in connection for breaching a court order.

Elliot is described as white, around 5’11” tall, of a slim build with dark brown hair and green eyes.

He has links to the Whitby area of Ellesmere Port and Chester.

Anyone who sees Elliot or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cheshire Police via https://www.cheshire.police. uk/police-forces/cheshire- constabulary/areas/cheshire/ about-us/about-us/provide- more-information-about-an- appeal/ quoting IML 1250505 or call 101.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ give-information/forms/give- information-anonymously