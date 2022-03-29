Police appeal over wanted man with links the Deeside

Police have launched an appeal for information regarding a wanted man with links to the Deeside area.

Jordan Mark Matthews, 21, has links to Garden City and Connah’s Quay.

Police have said a warrant has been issued for his arrest in relation to a theft offence.

Any sightings or details on his whereabouts can be reported online: https://orlo.uk/th6WZ or via 101, quoting incident ref. 22000149724.