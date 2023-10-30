Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 30th Oct 2023

Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian seriously injured in Mynydd Isa

Police in Flintshire have issued a plea for witnesses to come forward following a road traffic collision earlier this month.

The incident occurred sometime between 6:45pm and 7:15pm on Saturday, 7th October.

A silver-coloured Ford Tourneo was involved in a collision with a female pedestrian at the entrance of the Sainsbury's car park on Mercia Drive in Mynydd Isa.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital suffering from serious injuries.

In their official statement, the South Flintshire Police stressed the importance of the public's assistance in this case: "We are appealing to anybody who may have been in the vicinity of the car park and who may have dash cam footage to contact us."

Anybody with information is asked to contact us quoting reference number 23000977406.

For those who have relevant information or footage, they are urged to make contact, quoting the reference number 23000977406.

