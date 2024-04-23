Police appeal for information following Chester car thefts

Police are appealing for information and video footage following the coordinated theft of two cars in Chester.

The first incident occurred shortly after 1.30pm on Tuesday 16 April when a a grey Ford Transit Torneo arrived at Chester Zoo car park.

Unknown persons exited the vehicle and stole a grey Rand Rover which was parked at the zoo.

Both the Transit Torneo and the Range Rover then left the car park in convoy.

A short time later, at 2.15pm the same Transit entered the Court car park in Chester city centre.

Again, unknown persons exited the Transit and on this occasion they stole a black Nissan Navara.

All three vehicles then left the area minutes apart, travelling out of the city over the Grosvenor bridge.

Enquiries in relation to the thefts are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone with any information or video footage which may aid the investigation.

Police Constable James Wright, of Chester Proactive Policing Team, said:

“It is clear that this was a carefully coordinated theft of two vehicles and we’re committed to doing all we can to identify those responsible.

“As part of our investigation we keen to hear from anyone who was in the car parks at the time of the offences and believes they may have seen anything suspicious.

“The same goes for anyone with any video or dashcam footage which may aid the investigation.”