Posted: Mon 14th Jun 2021

Police appeal for help in finding St Helens woman who is known to frequent the North Wales area

Police have appealed for help in finding a 39-year-old St Helens woman who is known to frequent the North Wales area.

Merseyside police say Kelly Duckworth was last seen on Marshalls Cross Road in St Helens at 4.10pm on Monday 7th June.

“She is described as a white female, 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with shoulder length blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a white top, blue tracksuit bottoms and trainers and carrying a bag.

She is known to frequent St Helens, Knowsley, as well as North Wales and Blackpool.” A spokesperson has said.

Anyone who has seen Kelly or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Merseyside Police: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/

Or @missingpeople on 116 000.



