Police appeal for CCTV footage from four areas in Mold

Police have called on people in the Mold area to review any CCTV or dashcam footage they may have that would be “of assistance.”

Officers are looking for footage captured overnight Wednesday from Hazel Grove, Ivy Crescent, Hawthorne Avenue and Alexandra Road.

Police have not disclosed the nature of their enquiries.

In an appeal shared on social media, a spokesperson for South Flintshire Police said:

“Can you help us with our enquiries?”

“If you have CCTV, dashcam, video doorbell or any video footage from overnight (16/02-17/02) from the following areas of Mold.”

“We urge you to come forward: Hazel Grove, Ivy Crescent, Hawthorne Ave, Alexandra Road.”

“If you have any footage from these areas, or have any information that would be of assistance, please come forward using our LiveChat service or by calling 101, quoting reference 22000116573.”