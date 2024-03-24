Police Appeal: Flintshire business targeted in double burglary

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for information following two separate burglary incidents at a business premises in Flintshire.

Officers are calling on the public for any information that might assist their investigation into the thefts at the premises within the Castle Industrial Estate in Flint.

The first incident reportedly took place on Friday, March 15th, 2024. The time of the theft is unknown.

The second incident occurred under the cover of darkness, sometime between 9.30 pm on Friday, March 22nd, and 8 am on Saturday, March 23rd.

These break-ins have prompted a comprehensive response from law enforcement, keen to track down those responsible.

Anyone who has seen suspicious activity near the Castle Industrial Estate or has any information is urged to contact the police.

There are several ways to do this: by contacting the police directly via their 101 number and quoting the crime reference number 24000276631, or by emailing the investigating officer directly at 50609@nthwales.pnn.police.uk.