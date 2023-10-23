Police appeal after “incredibly offensive” swastika graffiti daubed on Shotton fence panels

Vandals have spray-painted "incredibly offensive" swastikas on concrete fence panels in Shotton, North Flintshire Police have said.

The offensive graffiti was discovered on the footpath connecting Westminster Crescent and Chester Road East.

Two of the symbols, associated with hate, prejudice, and the atrocities of World War II, along with other offensive graffiti, have been sprayed across several panels at the Westminster Crescent end of the alleyway.

Addressing the graffiti, PCSO Thomas Maddocks stated that these symbols can make people "feel unwelcome and concerned for their safety."

The alleyway, which runs alongside the grounds of the former John Summers High School, is monitored by a CCTV camera positioned about 100 metres from where the graffiti attack occurred, but within its line of sight.

Police are urging anyone with information about the graffiti to come forward.

PCSO Thomas Maddocks said: "Two swastikas have been graffitied in Shotton. This act is incredibly offensive; such a symbol can make many in Shotton feel unwelcome and concerned for their safety."

"The graffiti was found on the path between Westminster Crescent and Chester Road East. If you know anything about this graffiti, please provide any information you may have."

"Details can be passed on by calling 101 or, for those wishing to remain anonymous, through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."

