Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 12th Nov 2021

Updated: Fri 12th Nov

Police and Wrexham AFC want to identify four men following incidents during game against Torquay United

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police and Wrexham AFC are appealing for assistance in identifying four individuals in an image that has been released this afternoon.

The Club and Police say the request is “in connection with incidents that occurred at the Wrexham AFC v Torquay United match on Saturday October 30th”.

Twelve people have already been banned by Wrexham AFC, and a number of season tickets have been revoked.

North Wales Police Dedicated Football Officer, PC Dave Evans said: “Our investigations into the events of October 30 have progressed and we have worked closely with the Club in the last week.

“I would urge anyone who knows the identity of these individuals to contact us.

“They are not football fans, and they have done the reputation of the Club and town no favours at a time when the eyes of a worldwide audience are watching.

“Additionally, if you are one of those in the images, I would urge you to do the decent thing and contact us.”

CEO of Wrexham AFC, Fleur Robinson said: “We would like to thank North Wales Police for their work so far, and we are pleased we have been able to already take swift and firm action against some of those responsible for the incidents reported after the Torquay game.

“We can only reiterate that these individuals do not represent our Football Club and are not welcome at the Racecourse Ground.

“If you recognise anybody in the photos, please help North Wales Police with their investigation as we all continue to work together to ensure the Racecourse Ground is a safe and welcoming environment for the whole Wrexham AFC community.”

If you can help us identify these individuals, please contact NWP via their online live webchat https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/ or on 101, quoting ref 21000769398



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Union safety concerns surrounding military involvement in Welsh Ambulance Service emergency call outs

News

Keeping wheels turning on Flintshire’s roads this winter – Gritting are teams ready for the cold weather

News

Petrol tops 146p or the first time ever – the cheapest and most expensive locally

News

Aldi reveals when its stores will be open over the festive period

News

Flintshire community groups urged to bid for a share of a £60,000 pot of money seized from criminals.

News

Connah’s Quay is getting its own Christmas Market this festive season

News

COP26: Wales joins ‘first-of-its-kind’ alliance of governments pledging to stop oil and gas production

News

Merseyside man jailed for involvement in ‘County Lines’ drug supply that operated from Liverpool to North Wales

News

North Wales business & council leaders seek urgent meeting with UK Transport Secretary in bid to unlock investment

News





Read 382,751 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn