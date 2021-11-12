Police and Wrexham AFC want to identify four men following incidents during game against Torquay United

North Wales Police and Wrexham AFC are appealing for assistance in identifying four individuals in an image that has been released this afternoon.

The Club and Police say the request is “in connection with incidents that occurred at the Wrexham AFC v Torquay United match on Saturday October 30th”.

Twelve people have already been banned by Wrexham AFC, and a number of season tickets have been revoked.

North Wales Police Dedicated Football Officer, PC Dave Evans said: “Our investigations into the events of October 30 have progressed and we have worked closely with the Club in the last week.

“I would urge anyone who knows the identity of these individuals to contact us.

“They are not football fans, and they have done the reputation of the Club and town no favours at a time when the eyes of a worldwide audience are watching.

“Additionally, if you are one of those in the images, I would urge you to do the decent thing and contact us.”

CEO of Wrexham AFC, Fleur Robinson said: “We would like to thank North Wales Police for their work so far, and we are pleased we have been able to already take swift and firm action against some of those responsible for the incidents reported after the Torquay game.

“We can only reiterate that these individuals do not represent our Football Club and are not welcome at the Racecourse Ground.

“If you recognise anybody in the photos, please help North Wales Police with their investigation as we all continue to work together to ensure the Racecourse Ground is a safe and welcoming environment for the whole Wrexham AFC community.”

If you can help us identify these individuals, please contact NWP via their online live webchat https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/ or on 101, quoting ref 21000769398