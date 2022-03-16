Plans to turn former Brynford village hall into holiday accommodation approved

Proposals to turn a former Flintshire village hall into holiday let accommodation have been approved.

A planning application was submitted to Flintshire Council in September last year to change the use of the Old Hall in Brynford, near Holywell.

The building was originally constructed in the early 1850s as a school room to serve the neighbouring Church of St Michael before later becoming a village hall.

However, the property is currently empty and said to be in a poor condition.

Permission has now been given for it to be turned into a two-bedroom holiday let after a similar scheme was previously rejected because of concerns about the impact on the Grade II-listed church and parking issues.

In a statement accompanying the latest proposals, an agent acting on behalf of applicant Charles Cogger said: “The Old Hall is empty and in a poor and deteriorating state of repair.

“The design principles behind the proposal are clear – to convert the Old Hall to a sustainable and beneficial use which will secure its future in a manner which respects and reflects the importance of the listed building of the Church of St Michael and its setting.

“The Old Hall will be refurbished to provide a two-bedroom unit for holiday let use.

“In order to accommodate a second bedroom, it is proposed to insert a mezzanine floor in the western range.

“It is contended that the proposals have no adverse effect on the value of the heritage asset, indeed by contributing to a sustainable use for the Old Hall which falls within the setting of the church, will clearly strengthen it.”

The agent said the concerns raised regarding the previous application had been addressed.

The proposals were approved by planning officers from the local authority using delegated powers.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).