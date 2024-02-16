Plans for six “upmarket” log cabins at a caravan park in Holywell lodged with council

Plans have been put forward to build six “upmarket” log cabins at a caravan park in Holywell.

The application to Flintshire Council seeks permission for an extension and upgrades to Haulfryn Caravan Park on Babell Road.

The owners of the site said the cabins would be made out of real timbers to blend in with the surrounding.

In a planning statement submitted to the local authority, agents acting on their behalf also said the proposals would provide a boost to the local economy.

They said: “The proposals of log cabins are solely related to the creation of an upmarket tourism attraction and are exactly in line with central government policies.

“The high-quality touring facility proposed would significantly help raise the standards offered in the region.

“The implications on continued and expanded local employment as well as the impact on spends within the local economy deserve significant consideration.

“There is a strong local and national trend towards more upmarket British holidays, especially for more spacious and better equipped holiday facilities and accommodation.

“The applicant wishes to attract these holidaymakers to appreciate the qualities of this beautiful area.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website.

A decision on the proposals will then be made by the authority at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

