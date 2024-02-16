Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 16th Feb 2024

Plans for six “upmarket” log cabins at a caravan park in Holywell lodged with council

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans have been put forward to build six “upmarket” log cabins at a caravan park in Holywell.

The application to Flintshire Council seeks permission for an extension and upgrades to Haulfryn Caravan Park on Babell Road.

The owners of the site said the cabins would be made out of real timbers to blend in with the surrounding.

In a planning statement submitted to the local authority, agents acting on their behalf also said the proposals would provide a boost to the local economy.

They said: “The proposals of log cabins are solely related to the creation of an upmarket tourism attraction and are exactly in line with central government policies.

“The high-quality touring facility proposed would significantly help raise the standards offered in the region.

“The implications on continued and expanded local employment as well as the impact on spends within the local economy deserve significant consideration.

“There is a strong local and national trend towards more upmarket British holidays, especially for more spacious and better equipped holiday facilities and accommodation.

“The applicant wishes to attract these holidaymakers to appreciate the qualities of this beautiful area.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website.

A decision on the proposals will then be made by the authority at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Celebrity Pilgrims set off from Flint Castle on spiritual journey across North Wales
  • North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Supports Shelby’s Place in Buckley Shopping Centre
  • Tax credits recipients to receive Cost of Living Payment from today

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Celebrity Pilgrims set off from Flint Castle on spiritual journey across North Wales

    News

    North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Supports Shelby’s Place in Buckley Shopping Centre

    News

    Tax credits recipients to receive Cost of Living Payment from today

    News

    Brewery seeks development certificate for caravan site next to a Halkyn pub

    News

    North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner seeking volunteers to safeguard detainee wellbeing

    News

    Distress beacon sparks RNLI search around Wirral coast and Dee Estuary

    News

    Flintshire Council offering up to £106k for social services chief officer job

    News

    Airbus looks to boost aircraft deliveries to 800 this, surpassing last year’s total

    News

    UK enters ‘technical recession’ as economy shrinks for two consecutive periods

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn