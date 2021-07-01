Plans for jump tower and pop-up bar at Presthaven Holiday Park receive green light

Plans for a “jump tower” and pop-up bar at a holiday park in North Wales have received the green light.

The outdoor attractions will be created at the Presthaven site in Gronant, near Prestatyn, which is located on the Flintshire-Denbighshire border.

According to the park’s owners Haven, the jump tower is an “adrenaline-fuelled” activity where guests free fall from height onto a large inflatable airbag.

A shipping container is also set to be converted to serve alcohol to visitors as part of the proposals, which were submitted to Flintshire Council in April.

A planning consultant acting on behalf of the firm, which has 37 sites across the UK, said the outdoor attractions were being added due to indoor activities being limited by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a covering letter, Tabitha Howson said: “The proposed development forms part of Haven’s ongoing programme of investment to improve and enhance the range of facilities at Presthaven Beach Resort.

“At a time when the tourism industry is looking to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, it is more important than ever that holiday parks are able to enhance and expand their facilities in order to meet changing demands and customer expectations.

“These proposals are pursued in the spirit of this, looking to ensure that Presthaven Beach Resort continues to remain an attractive proposition to its guests.

“The development will also create an additional four full time job roles at the park, with one new role created by the pop up bar and three new roles by the jump tower.”

A council official has now approved the proposals using delegated powers after no objections were received.

In her decision notice, planning officer Claire Morter said the attractions would deliver a number of benefits.

She said: “The proposed development will provide additional facilities for the enjoyment of holiday makers at the existing caravan park.

“The structures, and in particular, the jump tower are not necessarily commonplace, (but) they are not felt to be incongruous in this location.

“Accordingly, the application is considered compliant with local and national policy and is recommended for approval.”

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).