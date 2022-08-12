Plans for a touring caravans, camping and glamping pods site in Flintshire thrown out

Plans for a touring caravans, camping and glamping pods site near Gwernymynydd have been refused.

Flintshire Council has turned down the proposals for the three glamping pods, and space for 19 caravans on land known as the 5 Acre Field, in Ffordd Plas Ucha, Nercwys.

A planning statement submitted with the proposals on behalf of the applicant, said: “The caravan bays are situated on the lower parts of the site and are well screened by the surrounding topography and existing hedgerows and trees.

“Nonetheless, substantial new planting is proposed creating a belt of trees on the northern boundary and a large group of trees at the north west corner which in effect forms a small wooded area.

“Part of the existing structure can also be adapted to house cooking and washing up facilities. Taken together these existing services and facilities, with minimal adaption, will provide high quality self catering tourist accommodation.

“All these services are provided within existing structures and no new buildings will be required keeping any operational development to a minimum with no increased impact on the character of the area which is, in any event, minimal.”

But the planning authority has not agreed on the impact that proposals would have on the local landscape, and stated that it is contrary to policies in the council’s unitary development plan.

Among the reasons given for refusal by Flintshire Council’s Chief Planning Officer Andrew Farrow, he cited the impact it would have on the open character and appearance of the area, adding that it would be a “non-essential form of development”, and shared concerns about lack of clarity regarding phosphate levels.’

Outlining reasons for refusal in the decision notice, Mr Farrow said: “The retained unauthorised building represents a non-essential form of development within the open countryside which the LPA considers would have an unacceptable and detrimental impact upon the rural character and openness of the site with consequent detriment to the wider landscape setting.”

Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

