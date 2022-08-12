Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 12th Aug 2022

Updated: Fri 12th Aug

Plans for a touring caravans, camping and glamping pods site in Flintshire thrown out

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Plans for a touring caravans, camping and glamping pods site near Gwernymynydd have been refused.

Flintshire Council has turned down the proposals for the three glamping pods, and space for 19 caravans on land known as the 5 Acre Field, in Ffordd Plas Ucha, Nercwys.

A planning statement submitted with the proposals on behalf of the applicant, said: “The caravan bays are situated on the lower parts of the site and are well screened by the surrounding topography and existing hedgerows and trees.

“Nonetheless, substantial new planting is proposed creating a belt of trees on the northern boundary and a large group of trees at the north west corner which in effect forms a small wooded area.

“Part of the existing structure can also be adapted to house cooking and washing up facilities. Taken together these existing services and facilities, with minimal adaption, will provide high quality self catering tourist accommodation.

“All these services are provided within existing structures and no new buildings will be required keeping any operational development to a minimum with no increased impact on the character of the area which is, in any event, minimal.”

But the planning authority has not agreed on the impact that proposals would have on the local landscape, and stated that it is contrary to policies in the council’s unitary development plan.

Among the reasons given for refusal by Flintshire Council’s Chief Planning Officer Andrew Farrow, he cited the impact it would have on the open character and appearance of the area, adding that it would be a “non-essential form of development”, and shared concerns about lack of clarity regarding phosphate levels.’

Outlining reasons for refusal in the decision notice, Mr Farrow said: “The retained unauthorised building represents a non-essential form of development within the open countryside which the LPA considers would have an unacceptable and detrimental impact upon the rural character and openness of the site with consequent detriment to the wider landscape setting.”

Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Read Next

  • Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson pays visit to Airbus Broughton
  • Two men arrested following alleged catalytic converter theft Greyhound Retail Park
  • Deeside: 9 jailed for total of more than 188 years for industrial scale drug production and supply
  • Updated: Long delays on A55 in Flintshire following a earlier collision

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson pays visit to Airbus Broughton

    News

    Two men arrested following alleged catalytic converter theft Greyhound Retail Park

    News

    Deeside: 9 jailed for total of more than 188 years for industrial scale drug production and supply

    News

    Updated: Long delays on A55 in Flintshire following a earlier collision

    News

    Two weeks of resurfacing work to get underway later this month in Drury

    News

    First sections of Flint Town United’s new half-million pound state-of-the-art 3G pitch laid

    News

    North Wales Minister sees Flintshire projects ‘making a difference’

    News

    Shotton steelworks has set about replacing diesel with vegetable oil to power onsite vehicles

    News

    Heatwave set to end with thunderstorms as yellow weather warning issued

    News




    Read 377,003 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn