Plans for 21 new houses in a village in Flintshire look set to be approved.

Black Dove Developments Ltd has applied to develop a field in Pen-y-ffordd, which is located above the Dee Estuary between Holywell and Prestatyn.

Proposals were previously approved to create 23 properties on the site north of Coed Mor in December 2016.

However, permission expired at the end of last year and an application for a slightly smaller number of houses has now been put forward to Flintshire Council.

A planning agent acting on behalf of the company behind the scheme said it would help to improve the range of houses available in the area.

In a design and access statement accompanying the plans, they said: “The site consists of a single field, north of Coed Mor in the village of Pen-y-ffordd, extending to approximately one hectare which slopes from west to east.

“The application is for a proposed development of 21 two-storey dwellings which will consist of two different sized houses with associated parking, access road and amenity spaces.

“An area of 600 square metres adjacent to the western boundary will be left as grassland and scrub to provide a natural habitat resource, including one of the two existing mature trees.

“The dwellings will vary in size from 16 three-bedroom semi-detached dwellings and five three-bedroom detached dwellings.

“This mix will provide a great degree of affordability to a wider range of housing in the area.”

According to the documents, most of the houses will be provided with three parking spaces.

The agent said the development would be accessed via the recently-built Cwrt y Glowr development.

A report written for the Flintshire Planning Committee by Flintshire Council’s chief planning officer Andrew Farrow notes that four letters of objection were received including drainage implications for existing properties, highway safety, lack of amenities in the village, loss of residential amenities and concerns with the integrity of the applicant.

The report also states: “Whilst the concerns of local residents with regards to an increase in traffic levels in the village are noted, with no objections on highway safety grounds it is considered that the proposal is compliant with policies.”

Mr Farrow said: “This application seeks planning permission for the proposed development of land at Rhewl Fawr Road, Penyffordd.”

“Planning permission was granted for residential development of 23 dwellings on this land which has only just lapsed.”

“The planning history is crucial in determination of this application both in terms of the principle of development and the housing commitment levels as put forward in the draft LDP.”

“In addition, low local housing need evidence is such that market dwellings would be acceptable still in this location.”

“Matters including highway safety, drainage, ecological implications and public open space contributions have been assessed and are considered acceptable.”

“Concerns raised by residents in relation to residential amenity have been considered but the proposal complies with both local planning guidance and supplementary planning guidance.”

The application has been recommended for approval at the upcoming planning meeting on Wednesday November 23.

