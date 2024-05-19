Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 19th May 2024

Plan ahead for overnight closures on M56 near Manchester Airport

Drivers planning to travel on the M56 near Manchester Airport early next week are urged to allow more time for their journeys as National Highways is carrying out important maintenance in the area.

National Highways will be installing a lighting column and carrying out drainage surveys on the M56 between junctions 6 (Hale Four Seasons) and 7 (Bowdon). To keep drivers and the workforce safe, overnight lane closures will be in place in both directions on the M56 between junctions 6 and 7 on Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 May.

Closures will be in place as follows:

Date Eastbound Westbound
20 May Junctions 7 – 6:  Lanes 1, 2 and 3 closed

Junction 6 entry slip Closed

 Junctions 6 – 7: Lanes 1, 2 and 3 closed
21 May Junctions 7 – 6: Lanes 1, 2 and 3 closed

Junction 6 entry and exit slips closed

 Junctions 6 – 7: Lanes 1, 2 and 3 closed

The closures will affect three lanes in both directions, with the carriageways fully closed on some sections of the route. The closures will be implemented on both nights between 10pm and 5am the next morning.

National Highways Project Manager Sajjad Ali said:

“We’re carrying out the work when traffic levels are at their lightest to minimise disruption. However, if you are planning to travel in this area on those nights, it’s important to plan ahead and allow more time to get to your destinations.

“When full carriageway closures are in place, please follow the clearly signed diversions – and don’t rely on your satnavs. We would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience while we complete this work.”

All work is subject to weather and may be rescheduled in poor conditions.

