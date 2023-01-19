Plan ahead: Diversion routes in place for M56 overnight closures this weekend
A series of overnight closures on the M56 are due to begin this weekend as work continues on the replacement of the A533 Expressway bridge.
National Highways will be closing the M56 overnight on Saturday 21 January and Sunday 22 January from 9pm until 6am.
The closure will be in place in both directions between junctions 11 and 12. This is to progress work on the new bridge.
A diversion route will be in place via the A533, A558 and A56.
Another set of overnight closures will be in place the following weekend on Saturday 28 January and Sunday 29 January from 9pm to 6am.
The new bridge, which had been constructed off-site, was lifted into place in November 2022 and work on the project continues.
Sam Whitfield, National Highways Project Manager, said:
“In November, we made great progress installing the new bridge and we continue to move on with our plans.
“As part of these plans we have to close the M56 overnight this weekend to carry out more work. The same closures will also be in place the following weekend.
“We appreciate this may be inconvenient to some people so I would like to thank the public for their patience.”
