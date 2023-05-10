Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price steps down as party leader

A statement tonight has confirmed Plaid Cymru's Leader Adam Price MS is stepping down as leader of the party.

Price had led the party since 2018 however had faced serious pressure in recent days following the publication of a report that along with 82 recommendations found Plaid Cymru had 'failed to implement a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment', and had "many HR issues that need to be addressed urgently" as staff reported 'bullying and discrimination in the workplace'.

Such pressure was seen locally when Clwyd South MS Ken Skates cited the report when he called for the co-operation agreement between Plaid Cymru and Welsh Labour to end, telling the BBC, "Behaviour matters, how you treat people matters, the way you lead an organisation matters. Bullying, harassment and discrimination are unacceptable, full stop. The cooperation agreement should end on the basis of upholding Welsh Labour's principles, ethics and morals. I won't do a deal with bullies, misogynists or anyone who discriminates against others."

Nation.Cymru reported last night that they understood Price was due to step down. Events moved forward tonight with a 'special meeting' taking place with Plaid Cymru Senedd group members and its National Executive committee.

The outcome is the resignation of Adam Price as leader.

The full statement issued tonight by Plaid Cymru is below…

At a meeting of Plaid Cymru's National Executive Committee (NEC) tonight (Wednesday May 10th) Adam Price MS informed members that he will be stepping down as Leader of the party once interim arrangements are in place. The NEC approved a motion allowing the Plaid Cymru Senedd Group to invite nominations for the position of interim Leader at its meeting tomorrow morning (Thursday) subject to ratification by the party's National Council on Saturday. A new Leader will be in place in the summer and a timetable outlining the process of electing a permanent Leader will be communicated to party members at the earliest possible opportunity. In a letter to Marc Jones, the Chair of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price MS said:

"We have driven the agenda for change in a way that no previous opposition party has dreamt of doing.

The Cooperation Agreement was truly ground-breaking and has delivered life-changing benefits to our children, families and friends all over Wales.

Our core driver – independence for Wales – has broken the banks of mainstream politics and now many, from all parts and all parties, believe like we do that it is a matter of when and not if.

My commitment to our vision of a nation transformed remains as strong as ever, and my energy for change undimmed.

You have my personal assurance that I will continue to serve my country, my constituents and our party with determination and enthusiasm."

Paying tribute to his service to the party as Leader, Marc Jones the Chair of Plaid Cymru said:

"On behalf of Plaid Cymru I want to thank Adam for his drive and vision over the past four and a half years. Adam's personal commitment to making Wales a fairer nation is a lasting legacy of which he and Plaid Cymru can be proud.

"Through the Co-operation agreement, brokered and delivered by Adam, Plaid Cymru has been able to implement ground-breaking policies such as free school meals in primary schools, reforms that better protect our communities and we look forward to a stronger Senedd which better reflects our confident nation."

"As we begin the process of electing a new Leader our unwavering focus will be on implementing the recommendations of Project Pawb in order to foster a new culture within the party, making it a safe and inclusive member led movement for all.



