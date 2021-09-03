Pet theft to be made a criminal offence after rise in reported thefts during pandemic

Pet abduction is to be made a specific criminal offence under UK Government plans after a ‘worrying’ rise in reported thefts.

With more people deciding to buy or adopt a pet, sales platforms have reported a considerable rise in puppy and kitten prices over the course of the past year.

According to Dogs Trust, the price for 5 of the UK’s most sought-after breeds grew significantly during the first lockdown with the price of some breeds rising by almost 90%.

Google searches for ‘buy a puppy’ increased by over 160% in the months between March and August 2020 following the start of lockdown last year.

Animal welfare charities and experts believe that price increases may have triggered a rise in pet thefts

A Pet Theft Taskforce which included government officials, police, and expert bodies was created earlier this year to investigate the rise in reported pet theft since the start of lockdown.

There is a high level of perceived fear around pet theft and “some people have expressed views that the police could be doing more.”

“Since the beginning of the taskforce police forces have demonstrated they are taking significant actions to address the issue of pet theft.” A report published by the taskforce states.

The taskforce found that seven in 10 of animal thefts recorded by the police involve dogs, with evidence suggesting around 2,000 dog theft crimes were reported to police in 2020.

“There is some evidence to show that there is increasing public concern about pet theft. This may be linked to increased media coverage of the issue.” The taskforce report says.

The Dogs Trust reports that in the first few months of 2021 visits to their ‘dog theft’ page increased by 780% compared to the same period in 2020.

In the context of an estimated population of 9.6 million dogs in the UK “the risk of falling victim to dog theft is low.” The taskforce has said.

However, there is growing public feeling that criminal law and the sentencing for offences involving the theft of pets do not sufficiently recognise an animal as something more than property.

Under an upcoming legislation change, stolen animals will no longer be treated as a loss of property in recognition of the emotional distress that comes from the loss of a pet.

The taskforce has recommended the “development of legislative options at pace” for a new pet abduction offence to acknowledge the welfare of sentient animals.

The policy development of the proposed new “pet abduction” offence has just begun and the details of the offence are to be determined.

“The scope of the offence should include dogs, and the applicability to other types of animal should be explored during the development of the policy.” The report states.

Although offences under the Theft Act 1968 carry a maximum term of seven years, ministers say there is little evidence of that being used, because the severity of the sentence is partly determined by the monetary value of the item taken.

It is not known what the maximum sentence for a new offence of pet abduction might be. George Eustice, Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Said: “We are a nation of pet lovers. Pets are much loved members of the family in households up and down the country, and reports of a rise in pet theft have been worrying.” “Pet owners shouldn’t have to live in fear, and I am pleased that the Pet Theft Taskforce that we launched earlier this year has developed a series of recommendations to ensure that we can stop criminals in their tracks and give peace of mind to pet owners.” “Throughout the pandemic, pets have been a source of comfort and company.” “Sadly, there were an estimated 2,000 incidents of dog theft reported in England and Wales alone in 2020.” “While it is already a criminal offence to steal a pet, the emotional impact of having a pet stolen is undeniable – on both the owner and the animal.” “One of the recommendations that we will be developing further is the introduction of a new pet abduction offence, reflecting the fact that pets are not just property.” “A purpose-made offence for pet theft will ensure that those who steal pets are punished accordingly.” “We will be taking forward recommendations on microchipping, and exploring new requirements to register more details on dog microchip databases; a single point of access, and; enabling changes of keeper to be tracked more closely.” Other taskforce recommendations include:

– Requiring more details when registering a microchip, particular for transferring a dog to a new owner

– Easier access to the multiple microchip databases in operation to make it easier to track lost or stolen dogs

– Better and more consistent recording of pet thefts as data on the crimes is limited

– More awareness campaigns providing advice on how to protect pets.

Advice from Neighbourhood Watch to help keep your dog safe:

SECURE

Pets are easily stolen from a garden when left unattended, even if for just a few minutes. Front gardens are very vulnerable. Fit a bell or gate alarm to any rear or side gates; the gates should be secured with British Standard locks, locking bolts or closed shackle padlocks.

Secure your garden boundary to prevent your dog from escaping or a thief from reaching in and taking your dog out.

As well as a lock, consider fitting a bell or small alarm to outside kennels to warn you of any tampering.

Be particularly careful of sharing or publicly posting on social media details of where you live, the type of dog you have and where you walk.

IN SIGHT

Never leave your dog unattended in a car – especially on warm days – as it is not just dangerous for their health but allows them to be easily targeted by thieves.

Leaving your dog alone outside a shop is another easy opportunity for a thief, even if you are only away for a minute.

It’s important your dog will return when called; if it is not trained to do this, be very careful of allowing them off the lead, especially in unfamiliar areas. You may wish to keep them on an extending lead instead.

Varying the times and routes you take when walking your dog.

Be careful of strangers asking you a lot of questions when you are walking your dog – they could be distracting you to make it easy for them to steal your dog.

If you need to use a dog walking service or kennels, make sure you check references carefully to ensure the offer is genuine or the company is trusted.

SEARCHABLE