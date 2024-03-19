Persimmon submits plans for 200 homes in Deeside

Plans for 200 new homes in Deeside have been submitted to Flintshire County Council.

The proposals, put forward by housebuilder Persimmon, will see a range of 2 to 4-bedroom homes built on land off Welsh Road in Garden City.

Part of the Northern Gateway strategic development project, this new phase will incorporate 4.4 acres of public open spaces.

Properties will have solar panels and air-source heat pumps and all homes will come fitted with electric vehicle chargers.

As parts of the plans, on and off-site highway improvements will be made as well as a financial contribution towards the conservation of lapwings at Burton Mere Wetlands reserve.

Around £1 million is being contributed by the wider development to fund improvements to both Hawarden High School and Sealand Primary School.

Chris Kershaw, Development Director at Persimmon North West, said, “We’re delighted to have submitted plans for new, high-quality, and energy-efficient homes in this part of Flintshire.

“With the need for new housing rightly high up the political agenda, we’re pleased to be working with Flintshire County Council and local stakeholders to deliver homes for first-time buyers, families and downsizers alike.”