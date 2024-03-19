Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 19th Mar 2024

Persimmon submits plans for 200 homes in Deeside

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Plans for 200 new homes in Deeside have been submitted to Flintshire County Council.

The proposals, put forward by housebuilder Persimmon, will see a range of 2 to 4-bedroom homes built on land off Welsh Road in Garden City.

Part of the Northern Gateway strategic development project, this new phase will incorporate 4.4 acres of public open spaces.

Properties will have solar panels and air-source heat pumps and all homes will come fitted with electric vehicle chargers.

As parts of the plans, on and off-site highway improvements will be made as well as a financial contribution towards the conservation of lapwings at Burton Mere Wetlands reserve.

Around £1 million is being contributed by the wider development to fund improvements to both Hawarden High School and Sealand Primary School.

Chris Kershaw, Development Director at Persimmon North West, said, “We’re delighted to have submitted plans for new, high-quality, and energy-efficient homes in this part of Flintshire.

“With the need for new housing rightly high up the political agenda, we’re pleased to be working with Flintshire County Council and local stakeholders to deliver homes for first-time buyers, families and downsizers alike.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Welsh Government earmarks £800,000 for Sandycroft flood defence work
  • Mark Drakeford bids emotional farewell as Wales’ First Minister
  • “Is going home in one piece too much to ask?” Paramedic quits job after Deeside assault

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Welsh Government earmarks £800,000 for Sandycroft flood defence work

    News

    Mark Drakeford bids emotional farewell as Wales’ First Minister

    News

    “Is going home in one piece too much to ask?” Paramedic quits job after Deeside assault

    News

    Sealand: Local politicians campaign for wage increase for Defence Equipment & Support workers

    News

    Scotland’s free bus pass for young people spurs calls for similar scheme in Wales

    News

    Roads in Wales and England at breaking point with £16.3 billion repair backlog

    News

    Green light for 66-bed care home in Sealand, creating up to 60 jobs

    News

    Lottery Fund boost for Gladstone’s Library

    News

    £1.3m lost to email and social media scams, Action Fraud warns

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn