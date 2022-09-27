Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 27th Sep 2022

Performer’s visit inspires young Flintshire students

Students were wowed by a visit from a young music artist who has already gained international acclaim and has recently been nominated for a prestigious industry award. 

More than one hundred year 8 Ysgol Treffynnon students enjoyed a special performance by Bronnie, a talented singer songwriter who has supported high profile acts such as Little Mix, as well as having three UK headline tours of her own under her belt as well as headline shows in the US and Europe.  

Due to the success of her podcast, Bronnie now has her own Rock & Alt radio show, ‘The Bronnie Show’, on Liverpool’s ‘KCC LIVE’ 99.8FM Radio and Spotify, and just a few weeks ago she was nominated for ‘Artist of the Year’ and’ Music Video of the Year’ in the Sound Music Awards 2022.

Emma Owen, wellbeing teacher, organised the visit as part of the school’s commitment to wellbeing and to help raise awareness amongst students about looking after their own mental health.

After performing some of her best-known music and some cover versions of indie rock songs, Bronnie talked to students about the importance of mental health, using her own experiences to help explain, and the things they can do to support their own mental health. 

She spoke about the significance of positive body image, and not comparing ourselves to others.

The students then took part in a question and answer session, asking Bronnie about her favourite football team, bands/artists, make of car, band, dog breed, and much more.

Catherine Rees, head of expressive arts and teacher of music and drama, was present for the performance. 

She said: “The students were positively engaged throughout Bronnie’s visit; they thoroughly enjoyed it.”

“She took the time to sign cards and take selfies with the students, and some who already knew who she was were incredibly excited at meeting one of their idols!”

“Bronnie’s visit has been a wonderful opportunity for our students to be inspired by connecting with a young, talented artist who they can really relate to.”

Mia Ashmore, said: “I loved her pink hair; her singing was amazing and she was really confident.”

“It was so inspirational because she wasn’t much older than us and has been through it, so she really made me think about things.”

