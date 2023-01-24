Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 24th Jan 2023

People to be paid again today for using less electricity

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) is activating its Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) for the second evening in a row to help manage the strain on the UK’s electricity supplies during high demand. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

More than a million households in Wales, Scotland and England will be paid to cut back their electricity between 4.30pm and 6pm today, Tuesday, January 24, as part of the scheme. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The DFS allows the National Grid to access additional flexibility during times of peak demand, such as during the cold snap. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The scheme is being implemented as a precautionary measure to maintain a buffer of spare capacity necessary to ensure a steady electricity supply. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

National Grid ESO said in a statement that the decision to activate the DFS again is a “cautious measure” to ensure adequate operational reserves during Tuesday evening and is not an indication that electricity supplies are at risk. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The scheme is only available to those who have smart meters in their homes and are with a supplier that is on National Grid’s approved list. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Customers signed onto the scheme can expect to receive £3.37 worth of energy credit per unit of electricity saved. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Deeside MP takes Jade’s Law proposals to government meeting on Tuesday
  • Family tribute to man who died following collision on M56 in Cheshire
  • Should Wales adopt a four day working week? A Senedd Committee calls on Welsh Government to launch trial


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Deeside MP takes Jade’s Law proposals to government meeting on Tuesday

    News

    Family tribute to man who died following collision on M56 in Cheshire

    News

    Should Wales adopt a four day working week? A Senedd Committee calls on Welsh Government to launch trial

    News

    Airbus Broughton opens doors for future apprentices

    News

    Met Office warning for freezing fog in parts of Flintshire

    News

    North Wales residents to pay £16 a year more for policing in ‘lower than inflation’ rate increase

    News

    Talented Flintshire teen Evie has sights set on West End

    News

    Beware of cowboy installers: Deeside firm urging consumers urged to do their research before buying solar panels,

    News

    NHS physiotherapy staff across Wales to stage industrial action

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn