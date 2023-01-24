People to be paid again today for using less electricity
The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) is activating its Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) for the second evening in a row to help manage the strain on the UK’s electricity supplies during high demand.
More than a million households in Wales, Scotland and England will be paid to cut back their electricity between 4.30pm and 6pm today, Tuesday, January 24, as part of the scheme.
The DFS allows the National Grid to access additional flexibility during times of peak demand, such as during the cold snap.
The scheme is being implemented as a precautionary measure to maintain a buffer of spare capacity necessary to ensure a steady electricity supply.
National Grid ESO said in a statement that the decision to activate the DFS again is a “cautious measure” to ensure adequate operational reserves during Tuesday evening and is not an indication that electricity supplies are at risk.
The scheme is only available to those who have smart meters in their homes and are with a supplier that is on National Grid’s approved list.
Customers signed onto the scheme can expect to receive £3.37 worth of energy credit per unit of electricity saved.
