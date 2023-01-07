PD Colt tracks down suspect after fleeing police crashing in Mold
A vehicle failed to stop for police in the early hours of Friday morning, resulting in a crash in the Mold area.
The suspect fled the scene on foot, prompting the deployment of PD Colt, police dog.
PD Colt tracked down the suspect and some suspected Class A drugs were found.
A male suspect was eventually located hiding in bushes.
Posting an update on the North Wales & Cheshire Police Alliance, a spokesperson said:
“During the early hours a vehicle failed to stop for police before crashing in the Mold area.”
“The suspects fled from the vehicle on foot. PD Colt was soon deployed after them where some suspected Class A drugs were found before a male was located hiding in bushes.”
PD Colt is one of North Wales & Cheshire Police Alliance general-purpose dogs, multi-disciplined canines who are trained to work under a variety of conditions.
Dog breeds used tend to be German Shepherds, Dutch Herders or Malinois.
General purpose police dogs have a depth of skills that includes; searching for missing persons, tracking suspects from crime scenes and recovery of recently discarded articles that could be used as evidence.
They also protect their handler and other officers in dangerous situations and even the mere presence of these police dogs can also be enough to discourage bad behaviour.
