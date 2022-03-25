Pay-by-phone parking coming to Flintshire pay and display car parks from April 1

A cashless payment system will go live across Flintshire council’s pay and display car parks from next Friday, April 1.

Flintshire is launching the PayByPhone scheme at all of its car parks as an alternative method of payment to the pay and display machines.

Since the introduction of car parking charges in 2015, the only method of payment for parking has been using cash at a pay and display machine.

These machines only offer a coin payment solution requiring the user to have the correct amount of money for payment as they do not give change.

The new digital system will offer a more flexible and convenient cashless payment option though there will be a 6p service charge for each transaction.

The PayByPhone system will reduce the reliance on the physical pay and display machine, ensuring that there is always an accessible payment option available.

Each car park has a unique location number displayed on the ticket machines which will need to be quoted when paying.

Other benefits of the system include removing the need to display a ticket in your vehicle and you don’t need to rush back if your time is running out – you can get text message reminders and extend your parking session from your phone.

It also provides locations of car parks on the app before journeys are made, making the car parks more accessible to those visiting from outside the County.

Once parked, a person can then pin their location so that they can easily find their car later.

A Flintshire council spokesperson said “There is a minimal processing fee of six pence per transaction every time a payment is made and this is supplemented by an additional option to have an SMS reminder sent to a mobile phone when the parking time is coming to an end, which is charged at ten pence per message.”

“With all other north Wales Councils using the same system, the new digital service will make it more flexible and convenient to pay for parking across the whole region.”

Users can download an app or register online to pay via their mobile phone or you can call 0330 400 7275 or text 65565.

For more information on the PayByPhone service visit their website https://paybyphone.co.uk/